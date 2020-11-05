Five injured as car crashes into lamppost near Cleethorpes

Potentially life-threatening injuries for one of them

Five people were left injured, three seriously, after a car crashed into a lamppost near Cleethorpes in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Shortly after 3am on Thursday, a silver Citroen C3 with five people in the car left the road and crashed into a lamppost on the A1031 at the junction with Wilton Road in Humberston.

All five people on board were left with injuries, with a 35-year-old man sustaining serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Two of the other passengers, a 28-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were seriously injured but aren’t thought to be in a life-threatening condition, while the other two, women aged 30 and 27, suffered minor injuries.

Humberside Police are now appealing for witnesses of the incident or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the crash.

If you can assist, call officers on 101 and quote incident 66 of November 5, 2020.