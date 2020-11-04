Football fan banned after manager’s racial abuse claims

Pinchbeck United has banned one of its supporters from all games after the manager of another team claimed he was subjected to racial abuse and called “a wog”.

Horncastle Town FC manager Allan Ross went to watch his former club Pinchbeck United against Lutterworth on Saturday, October 31 as his side’s match was called off due to coronavirus.

A supporter looked at him direct in the eyes and said to Pinchbeck’s chairman Gary Coomes, who Allan was stood with, “I see you’ve let a wog into the stadium”.

At the time Allan said that he pleaded for the supporter to be ejected from the stadium, but the chairman turned his back on him.

Pinchbeck United have since taken action and Allan and the chairman “have spoken positively together,” and Lincolnshire FA has also launched an investigation.

Pinchbeck United posted on social media saying: “Say no to racism. Pinchbeck United have been investigating a racial incident at our game on Saturday, October 31 against Lutterworth Town.

“The perpetrator of this incident has been banned from all of our games and was informed of this on Saturday.

“Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire FA and Kick It Out have also been working closely with us in this situation.

“Pinchbeck United will not tolerate any racial abuse of any description and will continue to work with all parties to resolve this issue. No further comment will made.”

Lincolnshire FA has launched an investigation, which will involve getting statements from all those involved.

Nick Hanson, Chief Executive of Lincolnshire FA, said: “As a governing body of grassroots football in Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire County FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and works closely with local organisations to ensure racism is eradicated from the game.

“We were made aware of this incident on Saturday, October 31 and that evening made contact with the individual (Allan Ross) to obtain a statement and provide further support. We have since received that statement and are investigating the incident.”

Reacting to the latest development, Allan Ross told The Lincolnite: “It’s about time as I believe this wasn’t an isolated incident as there were racial issues with him before.

“I had a message from the (Pinchbeck) chairman on Saturday night apologising that more wasn’t done at the time. I have a lot of respect for Gary as a football man, chairman and person and I’m glad action was taken.

“I feel better in myself after the huge support I’ve had from the general public across the country.

“It has been phenomenal and now I know others also feel it shouldn’t be accepted and I’m going to fight for people to stand up and speak out.”

The police investigation is currently ongoing. Allan received a phone call from police on November 3, who he said want to speak with him on Thursday, November 5 about what more can be done.