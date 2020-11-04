Queues as Lincoln shoppers stock up ahead of new lockdown

Getting the shopping in while they can

People in Lincoln were making the most of the High Street being open before the new national lockdown, with queues forming outside shops.

The whole of England will go into a four-week lockdown at midnight on Thursday, November 5 in response to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

This means all non-essential shops will close until December 2 at the earliest, including fashion retailers and homeware stores.

Lincoln High Street has been busy in preparation for lockdown, with shoppers eagerly awaiting that final purchase before the shops close.

The two Card Factory stores on the High Street proved to be popular, as people were seen queuing outside both branches this week.

Despite being classed as an essential retailer and confirming it will stay open throughout lockdown, Poundland was also fairly busy with queues.

It seems some were also keen for a quick snack, as a build-up of people were spotted outside Greggs.