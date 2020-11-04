Lincoln
November 4, 2020 1.37 pm

Queues as Lincoln shoppers stock up ahead of new lockdown

Getting the shopping in while they can
A socially distanced queue outside Primark on Wednesday. | Photo: The Lincolnite

People in Lincoln were making the most of the High Street being open before the new national lockdown, with queues forming outside shops.

The whole of England will go into a four-week lockdown at midnight on Thursday, November 5 in response to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

This means all non-essential shops will close until December 2 at the earliest, including fashion retailers and homeware stores.

Lincoln High Street has been busy in preparation for lockdown, with shoppers eagerly awaiting that final purchase before the shops close.

Boots had a long queue, but will stay open throughout lockdown. | Photo: The Lincolnite

The two Card Factory stores on the High Street proved to be popular, as people were seen queuing outside both branches this week.

Card Factory on the Cornhill was busy, perhaps some early Christmas cards being bought. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Despite being classed as an essential retailer and confirming it will stay open throughout lockdown, Poundland was also fairly busy with queues.

Both Card Factory and Poundland at the top of the High Street had people waiting outside. | Photo: The Lincolnite

It seems some were also keen for a quick snack, as a build-up of people were spotted outside Greggs.

Stocking up on steak bakes? | Photo: The Lincolnite

