Former Lincoln keeper moves to the Championship
Move to higher division for Josh Vickers
Lincoln City’s former first-choice goalkeeper Josh Vickers has moved up a division to sign for Rotherham United in the Championship on a one-year deal.
The 24-year-old spent three years at the Imps after joining from Swansea City on a free transfer in 2017.
Josh was part of Danny Cowley’s Lincoln side that won the League Two title in 2019 and was a key figure in the team’s first season in League One, keeping a clean sheet against his new club in a 2-0 win last season.
He was one of a number of first team players to be released in the summer as a result of the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as fan favourites Michael Bostwick and Neal Eardley who ended up at Burton Albion.
Vickers will now join The Millers in the Championship and has been replaced at Lincoln City by West Brom loanee Alex Palmer, who has become somewhat of a revelation in his short time at the LNER Stadium.