Lincoln bar relaunches cocktail delivery with more options

Beer and snacks on the menu too now

A popular Lincoln bar has relaunched its cocktail delivery with an expanded menu after the start of the second national coronavirus lockdown.

The Strait and Narrow launched Strait Crates when the first lockdown began in March as customers were missing the bar’s wide range of drinks.

The service continued after The Strait and Narrow reopened on August 17 and relaunched again on Friday, November 6, as bars and restaurants had to close again.

The latest menu includes the bar’s craft and Belgian beer list, as well as nine cocktails:

Daiquiri

Pina Colada Milk Punch

South Pacific

Old Fashioned

Rum Old Fashion

Negroni

Mixed Berry Caipiroska

Espresso Martini

Amaretto Sour

The cocktails start at £18.95 for a 500ml bottle, which provides around four to five servings.

The menu also includes snacks such as Bier Nuts, locally made pork scratchings with beer jam and popcorn.

Enter the code ‘LINCOLNITE’ between now and Saturday, November 14 to get 10% off – place your order here.

Strait Crates is offering same day deliveries to people in postcodes LN1 to LN6 between Wednesday and Saturday, but if you live anywhere else in the UK their courier can still get it to you.

In addition, there is also ‘Strait: Works Labs’ that will allow the Strait and Narrow team to respond quickly to customer demand and do limited edition runs and experimental cocktails.

Customers are encouraged to send any suggestions to the Strait and Narrow Facebook page.

Jez Nash, who owns the Strait & Narrow and The Rogue Saint, told The Lincolnite: “I am super excited about relaunching. The great thing about it is it gives us a chance to stay in touch with the customers and to keep providing a service.

“We can’t provide the service at the bar at the moment so the next best thing is to deliver to people’s front door.

“We are still working with our favourite spirits producers Sacred Spirits, Plantation Rum, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, plus a few new ones.

“The cocktails that we launched on The Lincolnite last summer are going from strength to strength and we’re really excited to get back on the road.”