Four more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases on Tuesday
County council working with 71 schools
A further four schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Tuesday, November 10 that it is working with 71 schools and eight nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are South View Community Primary School (Crowland), St Margaret Primary School (Withern), Westmere Primary (Spalding) and Ermine Primary Academy (Lincoln).
Tower Road Academy in Boston also reportedly has cases of coronavirus. The Lincolnite contacted the school and the query was passed onto the headteacher, but there was no reply by the time of publication.
The only Lincolnshire schools currently listed as closed are St Lawrence School (Horncastle) and Holton Le Clay Pre-School. YPLP in Lincoln was previously listed as closed, but it is now open again and Public Health are monitoring, the council has confirmed.
When there is a positive result at a school it is considered an active case for 14 days from the onset of the person’s symptoms. If there is another positive test at the school during that period the 14 days start afresh.
If there are multiple cases the school will only be considered a closed case 14 days after the last positive test, which is why some remain on the active case list longer than others.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 71 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases according to the latest data available (new in bold at the top):
- South View Community Primary School, Crowland
- St Margaret Primary School, Withern
- Westmere Primary, Spalding
- Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Spalding Parish School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- YPLP, Lincoln
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
- Louth Academy
- The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)
Public Health are also aware of the following eight nurseries with positive cases:
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
North East Lincolnshire Council
North East Lincolnshire Council has had notification of three more schools with suspected cases on Tuesday, November 10.
Ten more schools across the area recently confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on the same day, according to Grimsby Live.
This comes after the council said on November 2 that it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.
More recent data on the exact total number of schools currently with cases in North East Lincolnshire was not available by the time of publication.
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, the official number of schools currently with cases has not been disclosed. North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.