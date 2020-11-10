Meat the Lincoln butcher seizing the online opportunity

Chop the price of your first order with a special discount code

A Lincoln butcher wants to bring his decade of experience of the industry into the 21st century with his new online shop and home delivery service.

Local butcher Jack Reeves, 30, started Butcher and Block, which will operate from a unit just outside Nettleham and open for business from November 16.

The award-winning sausage maker began his butchery career at J.D Nicholson & Son in Collingham in 2010 and also won Young Sausage Maker of the Year when he was just 17.

He moved on to become the manager of the butchery at Uncle Henry’s farm shop in 2015, where he spent four years before joining Simpsons Butchers for a year.

He also won the British Sausage Week Regional Final for his Ploughman’s sausage when he was aged 25.

Jack is fully focused on his new business and Butcher and Block is now taking orders for immediate delivery and Christmas slots are also available.

All products are locally sourced and prices range from £20 boxes to a £100 freezer filler, which includes a wide selection of meats and extras such as pork loin steaks and roasting joints.

The selection of products available will vary from month to month. Customers can choose ready-made boxes, as well as build their own box.

Jack said: “The idea of the new online business is to combine the knowledge I have gained working in a traditional butcher’s shop over the last few years and to bring it into the 21st century by offering the service entirely online.

“One of the great advantages is that you can do the whole thing from the comfort of your own home. There is a simple and secure online ordering system and regular deliveries each week, including Saturday deliveries for those who work all week.”

Jack will also be making his own sausages and burgers, adding: “Many customers judge their butchers by their sausages, and being a local lad, I’m looking forward to producing my own Lincolnshire sausages.”

There are also three flavours of sausage to choose from – Lincolnshire, caramelised onion and plain pork.