Imps one-two in player of the month vote

Lincoln City players Jorge Grant and Lewis Montsma have come first and second in a vote for League One’s player of the month.

Fan engagement experts Snack Media compiled the vote for GiveMeSport‘s player of the month in League One, and the Imps dominated it.

Winger Jorge Grant, 25, won the poll with 39% of the votes for his dazzling displays as Lincoln’s talisman so far this season.

Grant scored six goals in the opening two months of the season, and even held a record of having the most goal contributions of any player in professional English football this campaign.

City’s summer signing Lewis Montsma came in second place with 25% of the votes after a goalscoring run which saw the defender score seven goals in all competitions from centre back.

The Imps pair did enough to impress fans across the country and win the award for September and October.

The performances haven’t gone unnoticed by clubs in higher divisions either, with a total of five Championship teams, including former side Nottingham Forest, believed to be interested in signing Jorge Grant in January.

Brentford, Norwich City, Swansea City and Reading are also rumoured to be in for the Imps’ number ten.

Lincoln find themselves in fourth place in League One, after a lightning quick start saw Michael Appleton’s men get rave reviews for their performances.

The final results of the poll were:

Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) – 39% Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City) – 25% Siriki Dembele (Peterborough United) – 12% George Honeyman (Hull City) – 10% Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) – 8% Jayson Leutwiler (Fleetwood Town) – 6%