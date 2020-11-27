Scouting For Girls to play at Lincoln Engine Shed next year
Touring their new album and all the hits
Indie pop band Scouting For Girls will bring their catalogue of hits to Lincoln next year as part of a nationwide tour.
The London-based group will perform at the Engine Shed on Friday, November 12, in the middle of a 45-leg live tour.
Scouting For Girls are most notable for their earlier work in the late 00s, with songs such as She’s So Lovely and This Ain’t A Love Song becoming chart hits.
The band have sold over 2,000,000 records to date in their 15 year career, boasting eight UK Top 40 singles and over 500 million streams of their songs.
The UK and Ireland 2021 tour will accompany the band’s new album Easy Cover, which is out on March 21.
Fans can preorder the album to get early access to tickets, with pre-sale launching at 9am on Wednesday, December 2 and general sale two days later on Friday.
The announcement came alongside the release of the band’s new single Xmas In The 80s, which is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music now.