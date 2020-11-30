Man released after Lincoln High Street stabbing
The other man’s injuries are not serious
A 30-year-old man has been released as a police investigation continues into a stabbing in Lincoln.
Police were called to a property on the High Street, near the junction with Peel Street, at 10.09pm on Friday, November 27 and two shops were cordoned off until Saturday afternoon.
A 44-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the arm and he received treatment from emergency services, but his injury was not thought to be serious.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday night and questioned.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Monday that the man has since been released on police bail and that the investigation is ongoing.