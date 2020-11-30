Lincoln
November 30, 2020 3.50 pm

Man released after Lincoln High Street stabbing

The other man’s injuries are not serious
One of the shops with the police cordon and scene guard at the Peel Street junction. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A 30-year-old man has been released as a police investigation continues into a stabbing in Lincoln.

Police were called to a property on the High Street, near the junction with Peel Street, at 10.09pm on Friday, November 27 and two shops were cordoned off until Saturday afternoon.

A 44-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the arm and he received treatment from emergency services, but his injury was not thought to be serious.

A second store cordoned off with a police officer at the scene. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday night and questioned.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Monday that the man has since been released on police bail and that the investigation is ongoing.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.