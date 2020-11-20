Lincoln council gets more money to take homeless off the streets

The City of Lincoln Council will get an extra £973,000 to house homeless rough sleepers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be split between financial years, with £824,000 for this year and a further £150,000 over the next three years from April 2021.

A further £50,000 is also available in government grants to shelter rough sleepers during the winter months, helping them avoid the bad weather.

This follows a £600,000 grant to North Kesteven District Council as part of its plan to house all rough sleepers by Christmas.

Cllr Donald Nannestad, portfolio holder for quality housing at City of Lincoln Council, said: “We are delighted that the council has been awarded more than £800,000 from the Next Steps Accommodation Programme in order to continue its successful work in housing rough sleepers before and during the pandemic.

“The funding will allow us to provide much needed move on accommodation and support and alleviate the pressure on temporary accommodation and our existing housing stock.

“We are also pleased that the government has recognised the need to shelter people in the bad weather during the winter months and has again distributed cold weather funding to local authorities with Lincoln able to access up to £50,000 of funding.”