Lincoln distillery masters rapid aged whiskey

A move into the future of the whiskey business

A Lincoln-based distillery launched a new rapid aged whiskey, creating the equivalent of an eight-year-old whiskey taste in just a few days.

Unconventional Distillery has mastered a way to transform new whiskey and give it a blended flavour, the kind you would expect from something that has been resting in a barrel for several years.

The technique, which uses a combination of heat, sound, light and secret ingredients, is currently only used by two distilleries in the world, and Unconventional in North Hykeham is one of them.

Rapid aged whiskey is the newest product launched by the distillery since it began in September 2019 as craft rum specialist.

It is available to buy now with limited stock at a Black Friday price of £40 per 70cl bottle from Big Barn marketplace online.

Sam Owen, managing director of Unconventional Distillery, said he is keen to change the narrative of whiskey and bring it into the future.

” We want to move away from what is deemed classical and uncover new ways of distillation that create stand out products, with a distinctive brand and flavour.

“Our rapid aged whiskey allows us to experiment with unique flavours, that we are confident go against expectations, and appeal to both whiskey connoisseurs and the curious alike.”