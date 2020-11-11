Lincoln High Street bank to extend into empty shop next door
A much-needed revamp
Nationwide bank on Lincoln High Street submitted a planning application to extend into the empty unit next door, previously occupied by Specsavers.
They’re proposing a new glass shopfront, sliding entrance doors, and an ATM machine in a different location.
Specsavers closed its High Street store and moved to Sincil Street back in March this year.
The application to extend Nationwide was received and validated on 9th November and is currently waiting for permission to undergo the building work.