Lincoln
November 11, 2020 10.30 am

Lincoln High Street bank to extend into empty shop next door

By Local Democracy Reporter
Nationwide bank on Lincoln High Street submitted a planning application to extend into the empty unit next door, previously occupied by Specsavers.

They’re proposing a new glass shopfront, sliding entrance doors, and an ATM machine in a different location.

Specsavers closed its High Street store and moved to Sincil Street back in March this year.

The application to extend Nationwide was received and validated on 9th November and is currently waiting for permission to undergo the building work.

 

Nationwide High Street View Plan

 

 

