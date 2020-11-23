Lincolnshire cookbook raising money for first responders charity
Just in time for Christmas
Emergency responders charity LIVES have created a cookbook to celebrate the range of Lincolnshire-based produce and raise money for their charity.
The Lincolnshire Kitchen book gives local producers a platform for their goods to be featured.
The charity worked with a group of Lincolnshire companies, alongside its headline sponsor Ringrose Law, to create the book.
LIVES is a voluntary Lincolnshire-based charity that attends 999 medial emergencies around the county, and it needs over £1.4 million a year to keep the service running.
Popular local producers such as Doddington Hall & Gardens, Belvoir Fruit Farms and Pin Gin are included in the 50 page book.
The book is £9.99 and postage is £2.50, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to LIVES.
Lincolnshire Kitchen is available to buy in Lincolnshire Co-Operative stores this winter, as well as on the LIVES website now.
Tiffany Allen, corporate fundraising manager at LIVES, said: “We have been really excited about working on this project, and to have so many wonderful local companies involved has made this even more enjoyable.
“We know this cookbook will really showcase Lincolnshire talent and excellence, whilst raising money for a lifesaving Lincolnshire charity.”
You can buy the book here or have a flick through it here.