Freshly revamped village pub gets one star hygiene rating
The owners are contesting it
A village pub that was recently converted into a gin and cocktail themed bar in Metheringham has been given a one star hygiene rating.
The White Hart on Metheringham High Street made the switch to a gin and cocktail bar in September, after generations as a pub.
With the change of business came a new safety and hygiene inspection from North Kesteven District Council, which resulted in a one out of five star rating for the White Hart.
In the most recent inspection on October 16, The White Hart scored a rating of ‘generally satisfactory’ for cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.
It did, however, require improvement for its hygienic food handling and major improvements on its management of food safety.
It is an unusual score for the business, which had five stars in its last three inspections.
One of the owners told The Lincolnite that the inspection had taken place before all works had been completed, so he thinks it is an unfair reflection.
“We only rebranded recently and the kitchen was closed for maintenance when the inspectors arrived, so we were ranked accordingly.
“We are in discussions with the council and the EHO (Environmental Health Officer) about this and have been granted a repeat inspection free of charge.”
They also claimed that The White Hart were told the inspection results wouldn’t be published, as it wasn’t fair to score the pub based on that.
The Lincolnite approached North Kesteven District Council for a reply, but are yet to receive a comment.