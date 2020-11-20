Lincolnshire Police officer resigns after fake sick leave

Her 14 year career with the force is over

A Lincolnshire Police officer who caused controversy in 2018 when she posted holiday photos on social media while reportedly on sick leave has now resigned, the force has confirmed.

Leanne Carr, who appeared in promotional material for Lincolnshire Police during her 14 year career with the force, announced her resignation on social media earlier this week.

The 35-year-old sparked controversy in 2018 when glamorous shots emerged of her travelling in Thailand, Cyprus, Austria and South Africa when she was reportedly on long-term sick.

She posted an emotional goodbye message on Instagram this week, complaining about the negativity she has endured from colleagues since the incident.

Within the post, Carr says that she hasn’t had her say on the situation, but will “in good time”.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman today confimed: “We can confirm that Sergeant Carr has resigned. We thank her for her service as a police officer.”