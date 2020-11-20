Brigg
November 20, 2020 5.26 pm

Restored mansion asks £750k for Victorian grandeur

It also comes with 1.5 acres of land
This grade II listed Victorian property is on the market for £750,000. | Photo: Fine & Country

A five-bedroom detached Victorian property near Brigg is on the market for £750,000.

The Grade II listed residence is located on Brigg Road in Hibaldstow, Brigg and sits in a plot of around 1.5 acres.

It was acquired by the current owners 30 years ago, who wanted to totally restore and refurbish the building and grounds to create a fine period property.

Take a look inside. | Photo: Fine & Country

Fitted kitchen with oak cabinets. | Photo: Fine & Country

The property, which is being marketed by Fine & Country, includes three reception rooms and a library/study, fitted kitchen with oak cabinets, five bedrooms and two family bathrooms.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a rear facing formal dining room and ideal entertaining room enjoying garden views.

The property includes three reception rooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

Another of the sophisticated reception rooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

There are also attached home offices and storage room with shower room, as well as potential for an annexe, double garage and outbuilding.

Outside, there are landscaped gardens that were designed by gardener Alan Mason.

One of the five bedrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

A look inside another of the bedrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

The property includes two family bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

Just some of the lovely gardens outside the property. | Photo: Fine & Country

See the full listing here

