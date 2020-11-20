Restored mansion asks £750k for Victorian grandeur

It also comes with 1.5 acres of land

A five-bedroom detached Victorian property near Brigg is on the market for £750,000.

The Grade II listed residence is located on Brigg Road in Hibaldstow, Brigg and sits in a plot of around 1.5 acres.

It was acquired by the current owners 30 years ago, who wanted to totally restore and refurbish the building and grounds to create a fine period property.

The property, which is being marketed by Fine & Country, includes three reception rooms and a library/study, fitted kitchen with oak cabinets, five bedrooms and two family bathrooms.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a rear facing formal dining room and ideal entertaining room enjoying garden views.

There are also attached home offices and storage room with shower room, as well as potential for an annexe, double garage and outbuilding.

Outside, there are landscaped gardens that were designed by gardener Alan Mason.