The Crown returns with Burghley House as Windsor Castle
The new series is out this weekend
Netflix’s hit show The Crown has used Burghley House near Stamford for filming ahead of the programme’s fourth series.
The show had previously used Belvoir Castle in Grantham for the interior of Windsor Castle, but this was changed to Burghley House for the new series.
Belvoir Castle was used as a double of Windsor Castle in the first three seasons of The Crown.
Windsor Castle is traditionally used as the Queen’s weekend home, as well as where she can perform official duties, and that will be portrayed from Stamford in the fourth season.
Burghley House’s Heaven Room appears in a scene where Lady Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corin, chooses her engagement ring.
Season four of the award-winning royal drama will be available to stream on Netflix from Sunday, November 15, and sees the 1970s come to an end in a dramatic fashion.
Queen Elizabeth, played by Olivia Colman, clashes regularly with Margaret Thatcher, portrayed by Gillian Anderson, as the Falklands War creates Commonwealth tensions.
Watch the trailer for season four of The Crown, airing on Netflix on Sunday, November 15, here: