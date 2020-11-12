Lottery winner on trial over fatal Christmas Day crash
Elderly woman died in crash and her husband was injured
Britain’s youngest ever Euromillions winner could face jail after allegedly causing the death of an elderly woman in a fatal crash in Louth on Christmas Day.
Matthew Robert Philip Topham, 31, won £45 million in 2012 on the Euromillions, but was committed to Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of 75-year-old Mary Regler.
He faces a further charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Rodney Regler, Mary’s 78-year-old husband.
The charges are in relation to the incident on Christmas Day 2019 on Louth Road, North Cockerington, Lincolnshire, when his BMW crashed into a Ford Fiesta.
No charges were put at today’s hearing and Topham, who is on bail, will appear back at the Crown Court for a further hearing on Friday, December 18.
Judge John Pini QC set a provisional trial date for the week commencing Monday, March 8 2021.
Topham was just 23 years old when he won his millions on the lottery, and spent some of his winnings on a £600,000 petting zoo on the outskirts of Lincolnshire as a gift for his mother-in-law last week.
He also said he was going to build a ‘Teletubbies’ mansion for a home back in 2012, but that never came to fruition.