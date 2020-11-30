Man arrested after cocaine stash found in Lincoln

Police concerned over safety of whoever ‘lost’ it

A 50-year-old man has been arrested after half a kilo of cocaine, with a street value of up to £50,000, was found in the Birchwood area of Lincoln.

Police said they were concerned the person who lost the drugs could now be in serious danger after a bag containing cocaine was found on by a local man on Allness Close on Thursday, November 26.

The white powder was tested by police before being confirmed as cocaine.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. He was later released under investigation.

DS Vikki Goddard of Lincoln CID said on the day of the discovery: “I ask anyone who has information about these drugs to contact us.

“This is an incredibly large amount of cocaine and it will be missed. We know whoever it belongs to may be looking for retribution and there will be an outstanding debt.

“Anyone who knows anything about this can call us on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”