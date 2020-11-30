Arrest after crash near Grantham injured two police officers
Another man suffered minor injuries
A 37-year-old man from the Suffolk area has been arrested in connection with a crash on the A1 at Colsterworth in which two police officers were injured.
A lorry crashed into a marked police car that was dealing with a broken down HGV during the morning of Wednesday, November 25. A second HGV then crashed into the police car, causing the road to be closed in both directions for several hours.
Two police officers suffered injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening. The driver of the second HGV, which collided with the police car, suffered minor injuries, but the driver of the other HGV was uninjured.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Monday, November 30 that the arrested man has since been released under investigation.
Police added that the two injured officers have now been discharged from hospital and the force would like to thank everyone who sent their officers get well wishes.
Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 151 of November 25.