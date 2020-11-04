Man seriously injured in Lincoln High Street assault
He was found unconscious
A man has been arrested after another male was found unconscious with serious head injuries after an alleged assault on Lincoln High Street on Tuesday evening.
Lincolnshire Police officers, the ambulance service and LIVES first responders attended the scene and the injured man was found just outside Madame Waffle before being taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.
The incident was reported to police at 9.11pm on Tuesday, November 3.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.
Police said a scene guard was put in place at Madame Waffle just after 11pm before being lifted at 9.42am on Wednesday, November 4.
Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for information that could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 429 of November 3.