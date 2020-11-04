Lincoln man denies university bridge manslaughter

A man facing a manslaughter charge in Lincoln will to stand trial in front of a jury next year after pleading not guilty in court.

Adnan Mehmed, 38, of Scorer Street in Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of David Turner on May 19 this year when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday.

The charge follows an incident in the University Bridge area of Lincoln on the evening of Saturday, May 16 in which Mehmed is alleged to have pushed 50 year old Mr Turner causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Mr Turner was later taken to hospital where he died three days later on May 19.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the hearing for a trial due to commence at the Crown Court on May 10 next year.

Mehmed was granted conditional bail to await his trial.