Nearly 250 COVID-19 patients in Lincolnshire hospitals
Over 700 discharged since the start of the pandemic
There are currently 248 COVID-19 positive inpatients in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.
This is a slight increase from the 238 confirmed on November 25 by the trust, which runs Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Grantham and District Hospital and County Hospital Louth.
There was some positive news on Monday after it was revealed that 740 patients have been discharged from the trust’s hospitals after recovering from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust said that as of Monday morning it has 163 patients with coronavirus.
This breaks down as 71 at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, 87 at Scunthorpe General Hospital and five at Goole and District Hospital.
Of these, nine are in ICU, with six at Grimsby and three at Scunthorpe.
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) said it currently has no COVID positive patients in its mental health wards.
The Lincolnite also contacted Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) for their latest data, but there was no reply by the time of publication.