New all-weather pitch to be built next to LNER Stadium

A new all-weather community pitch will be built next to Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium as part of the first phase of a regeneration programme.

The League One club has been awarded a grant from the Premier League, The FA and the government’s Football Foundation, but the amount of money has not yet been disclosed.

Work will begin to install the new pitch in the coming weeks, which is expected to be ready to open in early 2021.

The fresh investment into the facility will benefit Lincoln City Foundation’s community actives, such as walking football, mental health football, girls’ development centres and disability football, as well as several community groups.

The grant will also support the club’s future ambition to redevelop the Stacey West Stand, with plans to build new community and education facilities.

Lincoln City CEO Liam Scully said: “The development of the community facilities at the LNER stadium hopefully demonstrate our commitment to matters on and off the field. The importance of having a strong community programme, in collaboration with Lincoln City Foundation, is invaluable to the city of Lincoln and even more so at these current times.

“These facilities will not only provide the foundation with a new modern base but also opportunities to bring more people to the club outside of match days.”

Robert Sullivan, Interim Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “We know the huge benefits playing regular football can have on individuals’ physical and mental well-being. That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country.

“It’s therefore very welcome news to hear that this funding will support Lincoln City Football Club in developing further facilities including the new all-weather playing surface for their local community.”