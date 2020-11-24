New McDonald’s drive-thru planned for Boston

The second one in the town

McDonald’s wants to build a new drive-thru on the outskirts of Boston.

The restaurant chair submitted plans for the build, including car parking and landscaping, off Westbridge Road roundabout.

Documents submitted to Boston Borough Council said the application forms part of a major brand refresh and attempts to “increase [McDonald’s] representation in certain key locations”.

The proposed restaurant is expected to employ more than 65 full and part time staff. A children play frame will also be included with the build.

The documents said: “The design and layout of the proposal is appropriate in the area.

“The site represents an appropriate location for a drive-thru restaurant, which will be well placed to offer refreshments to passing customers and those in the surrounding area.”

It notes the proposal is in a “prominent roadside location” near Tesco and other large retail areas.

If approved, the restaurant will be the town’s second McDonald’s, with the next nearest in Sutterton.

The existing one off Queen Street is often complained about by residents due to traffic, which in busy times queues back around the car park and onto the main road.