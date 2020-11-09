New pasta takeaway to open in former Lincoln barbers

It will create 10 new jobs

A new pasta takeaway will open in a former barber shop across the road from Lincoln College next month with the aim of offering healthier choices to the city.

Second generation Lincoln hairdresser Gino Scumaci celebrated in 2016 50 years of working in the same store — Hair By Gino on Monks Road — as he continued his father’s legacy.

Gino has now retired and a new business, Pasta House, will be taking over the premises at 49 Monks Road.

Gino Decapro worked for 15 years as a chef in an Italian pasta house in Sheffield before taking a two year break.

He is now ready to open his own takeaway in Lincoln and Pasta House will open over the next few weeks.

At lunchtime it will serve filled baguettes, rolls and jacket potatoes and then by night it will serve authentic Italian pasta dishes.

It will create around 10 jobs, including front of house, chefs and delivery drivers and Pasta House will also be joining Just Eat and Uber Eats in the near future.

Meanwhile, PastaGo on lower Lincoln High Street is an established alternative.