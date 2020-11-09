Grimsby getting festive with two 30ft Christmas trees

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Grimsby, as two 30ft Christmas trees are placed in the town centre.

The Nordman Fir trees were installed on Monday and will aim to bring some much-needed cheer and festive spirit to the town.

Placing a Christmas tree in the Bullring at St James’ Square is an annual tradition, but this year a second tree will be put up on the Riverhead.

Both trees are being put in place by North East Lincolnshire Council, after funding from NewLincs Development Ltd.

It is hoped that the trees will be dedicated as ‘Trees of Love’, meaning people can include a message for someone they care about as a hanging heart rather than baubles for the trees, for a voluntary donation to St Andrew’s Hospice.

The hearts can be collected from designated collection points that will soon be announced, so that they can write in it or decorate how they wish, before returning it to the St Andrew’s team to put on the tree.

Alternatively, a digital tree of remembrance can be found on the St Andrew’s Hospice website.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas… 🎄 Watch as the Christmas trees arrived in Grimsby town centre today! pic.twitter.com/BRa09blzsk — North East Lincolnshire Council (@NELCouncil) November 9, 2020

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment at NELC, said: “Times are tough at the moment, so having these trees standing tall in Grimsby town centre is a much-needed festive boost ahead of the Christmas season.

“If you’re out and about doing some essential shopping or out for a walk and getting some exercise, please do enjoy the trees.”

It is a considerable improvement in size on the ‘replacement’ tree that was found in Grimsby back in 2018, after a 43ft Norwegian tree was taken away because it was dying.