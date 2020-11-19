Nine more Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases on Thursday

A further nine Lincolnshire schools have positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on Thursday, November 19 that it is working with 109 schools and 10 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.

The latest Lincolnshire schools added to the council’s list are Springwell Alternative Academy (Spalding), Somercotes Academy (North Somercotes), Boston Pioneers Academy, Chapel St Leonards Primary School, Church Lane Primary School (Sleaford), Community Learning in Partnership (Gainsborough), Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, Spalding Grammar School and Great Steeping Primary School (Spilsby), with the latter listed as closed.

Boston Grammar School, which is not yet on the council’s list, reportedly sent an entire year group home from school after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Students in Year 10 were asked to self-isolate until Monday, November 30. The school were contacted a number of times and there was no reply by the time of publication.

Louth Academy was already on the list due to two staff previously testing positive, but it announced on November 19 that a Year 8 student has now tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in 13 students being asked to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

The Academy is understood to be the only secondary school in Louth that continues to offer full-time education to students at the moment.

Meanwhile, the schools currently listed as closed are Great Steeping Primary School (Spilsby), King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School, Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), John Spendluffe Technology College (Alford), Greenfields Academy (Grantham), and South View Community Primary School (Crowland).

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Thursday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 109 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

These are the schools with current confirmed cases, according to the county council (new in bold at the top):

Springwell Alternative Academy, Spalding

Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes

Boston Pioneers Academy

Chapel St Leonards Primary School

Church Lane Primary School, Sleaford

Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

Spalding Grammar School

Great Steeping Primary School (closed)

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Priory LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Endowed Schools

Branston Community Academy

Grantham College

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

University Academy Long Sutton

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Bourne Academy

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Spalding Parish School

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston

Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Community Primary

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Giles Academy, Boston

Branston Junior Academy

Waddingham Primary School

Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham

St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School

Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding

Kirton Primary School

Mablethorpe Primary Academy

Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy

Louth Academy

The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe

St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)

Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)

South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)

Westmere Primary, Spalding

Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln

King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham

Boston High School

North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham

Pinchbeck East Primary School

Tower Road Academy, Boston

Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

Colsterworth Primary School

Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth

William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney

John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford (closed)

Walton Academy, Grantham

St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary School

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Junior School

Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham

Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)

North Thoresby Primary Academy

The Priory School, Spalding

Washingborough Academy

Theddlethorpe Academy

Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham

Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln

Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln

Lincoln UTC

Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding

St Anne’s Primary School, Grantham

Cranwell Primary School

Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Grantham

Billingborough Primary School

Holton Le Clay Junior School

The county council confirmed on Thursday that no school cases have been closed by Public Health England since the last update.

Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases:

Limes Play and Learn, Louth

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham

Lincoln Minster Nursery said in a letter to Pre-Prep parents/carers on November 13 that a member of its school community, within the nursery bubble, had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the nursery was not on Thursday’s list.

North East Lincolnshire Council

More recent data is not yet available regarding the exact number of schools currently with cases in North East Lincolnshire.

The last data provided by North East Lincolnshire Council on November 2 stated that at the time it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area. On November 10 the council had notification of three more schools with suspected cases.

North Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.

There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases since term restarted.