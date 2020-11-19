COVID-19 walk-in test centre opens in Gainsborough

People don’t need to drive, but they still have to book

A new COVID-19 testing centre has opened in Gainsborough in the Riverside car park in the town centre.

Plans for the site had first been reported in October, and now it has finally opened for public testing.

It is expected to remain there for a minimum of three months to cope with increased demand for testing after rising coronavirus case numbers.

The site will be open from 8am-8pm daily depending on test availability.

Tests must be booked online, or via 111 if online isn’t possible, and can be booked right now.

The site is one of four new testing centres in Lincolnshire, with others in Grantham, Skegness and Boston also being introduced alongside the existing sites at Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Lincolnshire Showground.

The council has also placed banners and signs near to the Riverside site, asking people to go home straight after getting their test to prevent the spread of the virus.

Cllr Matt Boles, ward member and also a town councillor, said: “We can see that cases nationally continue to rise and by having a site in Gainsborough, we hope we will be able to ensure more people locally will be able to access a test much more easily.

“The council has been working hard since the outbreak to put measures in place to support businesses with grants and advice, new signs for the town centre and much more.

“Our latest campaign Hands, Face, Space, Let’s Keep Gainsborough Safe is aimed at urging local people to get a test if they have symptoms and for us all to do what we can to keep our community safe.

“We all have a personal responsibility to keep people safe.”

If you have symptoms of the virus and want to book a coronavirus test, visit the government website.