Police appeal after mass brawl aboard Lincolnshire train
They disrupted many passengers
British Transport Police are looking for a group of men who started a brawl while on board a train travelling through Lincolnshire.
At just before 10pm on Saturday, October 24, a group of men began fighting inside the train carriage as it travelled between Saxilby and Gainsborough Lea Road.
The brawl caused significant disruption to other passengers and police are hoping to find the suspects involved.
CCTV images have been released in connection with the incident, and officers are appealing to anyone who can help identify the men.
If you recognise them or have any information, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting incident 607 of October 24.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.