Police appeal to find men over Cleethorpes rape

One man left the other one behind

Police are appealing to find two men who were arguing at a petrol station, who are wanted in connection with a rape in Cleethorpes.

The men in question visited the Jet petrol station on Grimsby Road at around 11.30pm on Thursday, October 15.

The pair arrived in a blue Ford Focus and had a verbal altercation, which resulted in both getting out of the car before one drove off without the other.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape and released on conditional bail, with police wanting to speak to the two at the petrol station also.

If you have any information about the incident, call Humberside Police officers on 101 and quote incident number 16/107112/20.