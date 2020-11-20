LPAC put on alternative Christmas show in Lincoln city centre

Tickets on sale now for the VR experience

Lincoln Performing Arts Centre will host a brand-new Christmas event which blends live performance with virtual reality.

The show, called A Distant Christmas, will use live performance alongside a VR experience on your phone.

It will be a promenade theatre performance, meaning the audience move from place to place along with the cast and the flow of the story.

The production will run from Wednesday, December 16 to Thursday, December 24, multiple times a day from St. Benedict’s Square (next to the war memorial) in Lincoln.

A Distant Christmas is set in December 1918 and tells the story of hope for a Christmas miracle, as the protagonist Kitty and her friends look for a love interest who had supposedly died at war.

He is seen alive walking the streets of Lincoln, so Kitty goes on a festive mission to find her sweetheart.

A hundred years later, audiences are invited to join Alex, Kitty’s descendant, as you use a special mobile app to uncover the ghosts of the past and solve the mystery with the cast.

Tickets will cost £8.50 per person, with group offers of £42 for six people, £36 for groups of five and £30 for four.

Organisers are keen for this to be a COVID-secure event and have introduced measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Groups of up to six are allowed to come to the show together, but face coverings are mandatory unless you are exempt from wearing them.

Groups aren’t supposed to mix and people should stay within their social/household bubbles throughout the show, with at least a 2m distance between bubbles.

Tickets are on sale now, either by calling the box office on 01522 837600 or by visiting the LPAC website.