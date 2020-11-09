Record 1,104 COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire this weekend, 18 deaths

Hospitals getting very busy with COVID patients

A record 1,104 cases of coronavirus across Greater Lincolnshire have been reported this weekend, as well as 18 COVID-19 related deaths, as the region passed the 15,000 case mark.

The government’s dashboard on Sunday evening showed 608 new cases in Lincolnshire along with 304 in North East Lincolnshire and 192 in North Lincolnshire.

The figures also showed the deaths of eight residents in Lincolnshire, nine in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire.The figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county,

This means there have been 3,787 cases in the first nine days of the month.

Also, 12 COVID-19 related deaths were reported by NHS England in local hospitals – 10 at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole and two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

Over the weekend Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust, which runs Grimsby and Scunthorpe hospitals, declared a major incident after reporting 106 COVID-positive patients at their facilities, including 12 in intensive care.

The trust brought in extra nursing staff to cover shifts and reconfigured a number of wards. By Monday morning, however, the alert had ended.

The UK is currently under new lockdown measures. See the full guidance for the new lockdown here.

Nationally over the weekend cases increased to 1,192,013, while deaths rose to 49,044.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Sunday, November 8

15,511 cases (up 1,104)

9,353 in Lincolnshire (up 608)

2,014 in North Lincolnshire (up 192)

3,244 in North East Lincolnshire (up 304)

522 deaths (up 18)

351 from Lincolnshire (up eight)

101 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

70 from North East Lincolnshire (up nine)

of which 340 hospital deaths (up 12)

180 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

155 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up 10)

1,192,013 UK cases, 49,044 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.