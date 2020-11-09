Armed police arrest eleven people over Grantham disturbance

They were believed to be carrying weapons

Eleven people were arrested after armed police were called to Grantham to deal with a disturbance.

Just before 6.30pm on Saturday, November 7, police received several reports that people were believed to be carrying weapons in the town.

This prompted armed officers to appear and subsequently arrest eleven people in total, aged between 17 and 40 years old.

Arrests started from in and around Wyndham Park and ended in the Greyfriars area of Grantham.

Nine males aged between 17 and 40, and two women aged 26 and 32 were arrested in relation to public order offences and they all remain in custody for questioning.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident, with many of the suspects being known to each other.

If you have any information that could assist the enquiry, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], using incident 369 of 07/11/2020 as reference.