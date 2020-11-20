Developers appeal rejected plans to build 79 homes

The Strategic Land Group were denied planning permission to build on the land north of Ings Road in Kirton in Lindsey back in August.

This was after more than 200 objection letters were received from the community during the planning application process.

The council refused permission because they were not convinced Ings Road was big enough to enable access for the development.

Other reasons included increased hazards to vehicles and pedestrians and an overall reduction in highway safety.

In their appeal, the developers said “Ings Road is currently lightly trafficked and will remain so” and “persistent shortfall in housing land supply means that planning permission needs to be granted for more residential development sites”.

Michael Orridge, a Kirton in Lindsey resident, said: “It is very disappointing that the applicant has decided to appeal the refusal despite the fact the application was unanimously refused by the Planning Committee of North Lincolnshire Council.”

Mr Orridge added that: “This clearly demonstrates that the community does not think development of these fields, located in the open countryside and accessed off a rural narrow lane, is suitable, logical or safe.”