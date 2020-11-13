Lincoln
November 13, 2020 5.44 pm

Seven-bed Lincoln village home comes with natural swimming pond

Two houses in one listing
This home is on sale for £799,000 in a peaceful area of Welton. | Photo: Zoopla

A stunning detached house near Lincoln is on the market for just shy of £800,000, and it even comes with its own swimming pond and separate guest house.

The property on Mill Lane in Welton is listed as a seven-bedroom detached house, but that includes a two-bed guest house along with the five-bedroom property.

The £799,000 home is situated on a 1.25 acre plot which has a paddock and workshop on it, as well as a natural swimming pond.

The property has a natural swimming pond next to the paddock. | Photo: Zoopla

Inside the main house there is an open plan kitchen/living/dining area with limestone floors and integrated appliances, five bedrooms and a conservatory.

The fifth bedroom is an outdoor area, separate from the house, that can also double as a studio, office space or gym if necessary.

The guest lodge has a standard two-bedroom, one bathroom layout complete with a separate kitchen and living room.

The property is estimated to cost around £3,436 per month to run, including mortgage payments, bills and council tax.

This is what the property looks like inside:

The open plan living space is traditionally decorated. | Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen’s open plan layout really frees up space in the room. | Photo: Zoopla

A pretty ‘funky’ open plan dining area. | Photo: Zoopla

A second lounge area with an interesting sofa selection. | Photo: Zoopla

The master bedroom is very traditionally furnished. | Photo: Zoopla

The wall art best describes this snazzy bedroom. | Photo: Zoopla

The family bathroom boasts a free standing bathtub, patterned floor tiles and recessed spotlights. | Photo: Zoopla

The cosy wet room is designed with exposed brick walls and limestone floor tiles. | Photo: Zoopla

Now onto the guest house:

A picturesque setting for the guest house. | Photo: Zoopla

The living room is 4.21m x 3.81m and has plenty of storage as well. | Photo: Zoopla

Integrated appliances such as a fridge and dishwasher in the kitchen. | Photo: Zoopla

A stylish guest house bedroom. | Photo: Zoopla

The guest house comes with its own summerhouse. | Photo: Zoopla

And as for the outdoor grounds:

If swimming ponds aren’t your thing, how does a hot tub sound? | Photo: Zoopla

The garden is more than enough to entertain multiple guests. | Photo: Zoopla

The driveway has plenty of space for guests. | Photo: Zoopla

For more information or to arrange a viewing with agents Mount & Minster, take a look at the full listing on Zoopla’s website.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.