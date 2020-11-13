Seven-bed Lincoln village home comes with natural swimming pond

Two houses in one listing

A stunning detached house near Lincoln is on the market for just shy of £800,000, and it even comes with its own swimming pond and separate guest house.

The property on Mill Lane in Welton is listed as a seven-bedroom detached house, but that includes a two-bed guest house along with the five-bedroom property.

The £799,000 home is situated on a 1.25 acre plot which has a paddock and workshop on it, as well as a natural swimming pond.

Inside the main house there is an open plan kitchen/living/dining area with limestone floors and integrated appliances, five bedrooms and a conservatory.

The fifth bedroom is an outdoor area, separate from the house, that can also double as a studio, office space or gym if necessary.

The guest lodge has a standard two-bedroom, one bathroom layout complete with a separate kitchen and living room.

The property is estimated to cost around £3,436 per month to run, including mortgage payments, bills and council tax.

This is what the property looks like inside:

Now onto the guest house:

And as for the outdoor grounds:

For more information or to arrange a viewing with agents Mount & Minster, take a look at the full listing on Zoopla’s website.