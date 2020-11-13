3,160 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths this week in Greater Lincolnshire

There have been 3,160 coronavirus cases and 56 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire this week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday evening showed 689 new cases, including 420 in Lincolnshire, 136 in North Lincolnshire and 133 in North East Lincolnshire.

The government’s figures also showed 13 new deaths including six residents in Lincolnshire, three in North Lincolnshire and four in North East Lincolnshire.

The figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.

This brings the total cases in November so far to 4,476. October saw 7,132 for the whole month.

NHS England on Friday also reported six new deaths at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

On Friday, ULHT declared a critical incident confirming that it had 159 patients across its Boston and Lincoln sites. As a result, they’re cancelling training, study leave and non-clinical time, as well as annual leave where possible.

Elsewhere, LPFT has confirmed it has three patients while LCHS has confirmed 11 in their hospitals. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole says it has “67 at Grimsby, 67 at Scunthorpe and three at Goole. Of those, three are in ICU at Grimsby and six are in ICU at Scunthorpe.”