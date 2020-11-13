3,160 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths this week in Greater Lincolnshire
689 new cases and 13 deaths on Friday
There have been 3,160 coronavirus cases and 56 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire this week.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday evening showed 689 new cases, including 420 in Lincolnshire, 136 in North Lincolnshire and 133 in North East Lincolnshire.
The government’s figures also showed 13 new deaths including six residents in Lincolnshire, three in North Lincolnshire and four in North East Lincolnshire.
The figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.
This brings the total cases in November so far to 4,476. October saw 7,132 for the whole month.
NHS England on Friday also reported six new deaths at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.
On Friday, ULHT declared a critical incident confirming that it had 159 patients across its Boston and Lincoln sites. As a result, they’re cancelling training, study leave and non-clinical time, as well as annual leave where possible.
Elsewhere, LPFT has confirmed it has three patients while LCHS has confirmed 11 in their hospitals. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole says it has “67 at Grimsby, 67 at Scunthorpe and three at Goole. Of those, three are in ICU at Grimsby and six are in ICU at Scunthorpe.”
In the UK, deaths surpassed the grim milestone of 50,000 on Wednesday, and the number of patients awaiting non-coronavirus hospital treatment in September was the highest of any month since 2008.
On Friday, national cases increased by 27,301 to 1,317,496, while deaths rose by 376 to 51,304.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Friday, November 13
18,671 cases (up 689)
- 11,330 in Lincolnshire (up 420)
- 3,464 in North Lincolnshire (up 136)
- 3,877 in North East Lincolnshire (up 133)
578 deaths (up 13)
- 376 from Lincolnshire (up six)
- 112 from North Lincolnshire (up three)
- 90 from North East Lincolnshire (up four)
of which 366 hospital deaths (up eight)
- 178 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)
- 6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 145 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up six)
1,317,496 UK cases, 51,304 deaths