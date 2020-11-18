Grantham
Stunning £750k barn conversion for sale near Grantham

With an amazing garden and paddocks
This stunning barn conversion is on the market with a guide price of £750,000. | Photo: Mount & Minster

A four-bedroom barn conversion has just come on the market in a village near Grantham with a guide price of £750,000.

The equestrian facility in Fulbeck is being marketed by Mount & Minster and has adjoining paddocks, as well as a separate annexe.

Horse Chestnut Barn includes a spacious lounge, snug, open plan kitchen diner, four double bedrooms and four bathrooms, two of which are ensuite.

The kitchen. | Photo: Mount & Minster

Kitchen/dining room. | Photo: Mount & Minster

Somewhere comfortable to relax and unwind. | Photo: Mount & Minster

The land extends to approximately 2.1 acres and the equestrian facilities include stables with water and flood lighting.

The equestrian facilities include stables. | Photo: Mount & Minster

The land extends to approximately 2.1 acres. | Photo: Mount & Minster

More beautiful garden space. | Photo: Mount & Minster

There is also a long garden running along the side of the house, as well as a landscaped garden in front of a large paved patio.

There is an additional lawned courtyard garden directly outside the snug and a large double garage is located near the entrance.

