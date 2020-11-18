Stunning £750k barn conversion for sale near Grantham
With an amazing garden and paddocks
A four-bedroom barn conversion has just come on the market in a village near Grantham with a guide price of £750,000.
The equestrian facility in Fulbeck is being marketed by Mount & Minster and has adjoining paddocks, as well as a separate annexe.
Horse Chestnut Barn includes a spacious lounge, snug, open plan kitchen diner, four double bedrooms and four bathrooms, two of which are ensuite.
The land extends to approximately 2.1 acres and the equestrian facilities include stables with water and flood lighting.
There is also a long garden running along the side of the house, as well as a landscaped garden in front of a large paved patio.
There is an additional lawned courtyard garden directly outside the snug and a large double garage is located near the entrance.