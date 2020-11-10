Greater Lincolnshire
This mansion on the Lincolnshire border has its own helipad

James Bond would be quite at home here
Yes, you saw that right, a helipad in the garden. | Photo: Savills

A six-bedroom mansion on the border of Lincolnshire that comes with a spa complex, home cinema and a helipad has been put up for sale.

Pinewood on Beckingham Road in Walkeringham near Doncaster, is a six-bedroom mansion listed by Savills for £2,750,000.

The house has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and seven lounge areas, but it is about so much more than just the home.

The rear lawn doubles as a helicopter landing area, perhaps for some high-class visitors to the spa complex within the property.

Below the swimming pool is a bar with a party area, a home cinema, a gym, plant room and access to an underground garage.

Pinewood has underground garages among its stunning other properties. | Photo: Savills

At the rear lawn there is also a four car garage with a self-contained one bedroom flat above it.

The facilities and luxury on offer with this house are at levels “five star hotels can only aspire to” according to the Savills listing.

In case the house wasn’t enough, a self-contained flat is also included above one of the garages. | Photo: Savills

Property agent Roo Fisher said of the house: “I think James Bond would be quite at home here with its amazing leisure facilities, underground garage and helipad.”

This is how the property looks inside:

The kitchen comes with granite worktops and a central island. | Photo: Savills

The first sitting room is full of natural light thanks to conservatory windows. | Photo: Savills

Dining room with eye-catching chandelier and plenty of guest space. | Photo: Savills

One of the bathrooms, complete with chrome finish bathtub. | Photo: Savills

The bedrooms look very regal in layout and design. | Photo: Savills

Spa complex comes complete with swimming pool, saunas and more. | Photo: Savills

Bar and “party area” games room. | Photo: Savills

No mansion is complete without a home cinema. | Photo: Savills

The four acres of garden space are stunning and scenic. | Photo: Savills

For more information or to contact an agent about this property, visit the full listing on the Savills website.

