These Lincoln businesses are offering takeaways during lockdown
Supporting local businesses
Businesses in Lincoln are doing whatever they can to continue trading through lockdown, with many offering takeaway services to give customers the best experience from home.
A second national coronavirus lockdown has caused pubs, bars and restaurants to close until December 2 at the earliest, but that doesn’t mean all business must stop.
Takeaway services, including drive-through, click-and-collect and delivery are allowed in the new COVID-19 guidelines, and local independents are taking full advantage of this.
Many independents across Lincoln have announced their own takeaway services to keep business moving during lockdown, due to not being allowed dine-in customers.
Further details such as opening times and booking options can be found on each of the businesses’ social media pages or websites.
These businesses need the support of the local community to keep trading, even more so during a national lockdown.
The full list of Lincoln businesses staying open for takeaway is:
- Bailgate Deli
- Bar Unico
- Blest Curry
- Browns Pie Shop
- Burton Road Chippy
- Caffe Portico
- Cicchetti
- Coffee Aroma
- Coffee By The Arch
- Dambusters Inn
- Damons
- Elite Fish & Chips (Tritton Road)
- Ethans
- Grayz Tearooms
- Greek2Me
- House of Pho
- Kaspas
- Kine
- Lady Rose’s Edwardian Tea Room
- Lake View Cafe and Restaurant
- La Trattoria Da Vincenzo
- Lincolnshire Poacher Inn (Metheringham)
- MaCh
- Mamma’s Italian Bistro
- Margaret’s Tea Rooms
- Mirchi
- Nosey Parker
- Ole Ole Tapas Bar
- Prince of Wales Inn
- Rising Cafe
- Sanctuary In The Bail
- Sisters Traditional Fish & Chips
- Stokes Coffee
- Strait & Narrow (cocktails/beers)
- The Sign Of The Fish
- The Taste
- The Wig & Mitre
- Waggon & Horses (Branston)
- Wildwood
If you run a business in Lincoln/shire that is also offering takeaway and we’ve missed you off the list, feel free to contact us at [email protected] to be featured in the list.