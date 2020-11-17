Tributes paid after death of Lincoln ‘Ghost Walk Lady’

A woman in Lincoln well known for running the Lincoln Ghost Walk has sadly died at the age of 76.

Margaret Green was born in Barrow in Furness in 1944 before later moving to Leeds where she met and married Norman, her husband of almost 60 years.

In 1975 the couple moved to Lincoln and Margaret later became the organiser of The Lincoln Ghost Walk, which has been running since 1996. She was much loved for her spooky tales, but sadly died in hospital on November 9.

The Lincoln Ghost Walk Facebook page said: “It’s with a heavy heart we are sad to say Margaret passed away peacefully.

“Goodnight Ghostwalk Lady. Love to all her family and many friends.”

It was started by the people who run the Nottingham Ghost Walk prior to this and Margaret’s son was employed by them as a guide. She was then offered to take on the Lincoln Ghost Walk

Spooky tales told by Margaret have included about an eerie horseman racing towards Lincoln Castle, a boy called Humphrey who haunts Brown’s Pie Shop and a ghostly head rolling down Greestone stairs.

People have left their condolences and tributes to Margaret, including Matt Aspin who said: “This is so sad. Sorry to hear this. Spent many a night wandering the streets of Lincoln listening to her talk in the early 2000s.”

Amanda Horton said: “Rest in peace Margaret. Fond memories of Margaret and her ghost walks. Would be lovely if somebody took it over and Margaret continued to join the ghost walks”. The Lincoln Ghost Walk page replied to Amanda saying that “they will continue”.

Sara Sennitt said: “Very sad news, she truly was a Lincoln legend and will be remembered for a long time.”

Margaret was a very popular figure on the ghost walk and ghost lady Karen Crow said: “We at The Original Ghost Walk are very sad at the news of Margaret’s passing. She will be much missed and fondly remembered by all.”

Margaret is survived by her daughters Sara and Lottie and her son Jonathan, three grandchildren and one great grandson.

The Lincoln Ghost Walk is currently not able to run due to lockdown, but it hopes to return soon.