Two more Lincoln and Hykeham schools with COVID-19 cases

Schools in Lincoln and North Hykeham have been added to the county council’s list of 61 with coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on Thursday, November 5 that it is also working with eight nurseries with COVID-19 infections. Of the 61 schools, YPLP on South Park in Lincoln is the only one listed as closed.

Fosse Way Academy in North Hykeham and St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School in Lincoln are the latest additions to the list.

Little Learners Pre-school in Lincoln has since been removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Thursday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 61 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

The second national coronavirus lockdown began on Thursday and the government announced that wearing face masks in communal areas and corridors is now compulsory for pupils and teachers in all of England’s secondary schools and colleges.

Mr Fox added: “Under the new government guidance, face coverings should be worn by teachers and pupils aged 11 and above when in communal areas outside of classrooms and on school transport.

“The same rules apply to further education colleges. This is in addition to the range of measures already in place to limit the potential spread of the virus.

“Local schools are doing a fantastic job under very difficult circumstances, and working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

These are the schools with current confirmed cases according to the county council (new in bold at the top):

Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham

St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Priory LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Endowed Schools

Branston Community Academy

Grantham College

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

University Academy Long Sutton

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Bourne Academy

St George’s Academy, Ruskington

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford

Spalding Parish School

The National Junior School, Grantham

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston

Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Community Primary

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

YPLP, Lincoln (closed)

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Sturton by Stow Primary School

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Giles Academy, Boston

Branston Junior Academy

Waddingham Primary School

Public Health are also aware of the following eight nurseries with positive cases:

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

North East Lincolnshire

North East Lincolnshire Council is currently working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area, according to the latest data provided from November 2.

The break down of cases is as follows:

Primary = 11 cases in 5 settings

Secondary = 1 case in 1 setting

16+ = 5 cases in 1 setting

Pre-school = 3 cases in 3 settings

Independent = 1 case in 1 setting

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.