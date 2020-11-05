Two more Lincoln and Hykeham schools with COVID-19 cases
New face mask rules for secondary schools too
Schools in Lincoln and North Hykeham have been added to the county council’s list of 61 with coronavirus cases on Thursday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Thursday, November 5 that it is also working with eight nurseries with COVID-19 infections. Of the 61 schools, YPLP on South Park in Lincoln is the only one listed as closed.
Fosse Way Academy in North Hykeham and St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School in Lincoln are the latest additions to the list.
Little Learners Pre-school in Lincoln has since been removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Thursday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 61 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
The second national coronavirus lockdown began on Thursday and the government announced that wearing face masks in communal areas and corridors is now compulsory for pupils and teachers in all of England’s secondary schools and colleges.
Mr Fox added: “Under the new government guidance, face coverings should be worn by teachers and pupils aged 11 and above when in communal areas outside of classrooms and on school transport.
“The same rules apply to further education colleges. This is in addition to the range of measures already in place to limit the potential spread of the virus.
“Local schools are doing a fantastic job under very difficult circumstances, and working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases according to the county council (new in bold at the top):
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- St George’s Academy, Ruskington
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford
- Spalding Parish School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- YPLP, Lincoln (closed)
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Sturton by Stow Primary School
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
Public Health are also aware of the following eight nurseries with positive cases:
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
North East Lincolnshire
North East Lincolnshire Council is currently working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area, according to the latest data provided from November 2.
The break down of cases is as follows:
- Primary = 11 cases in 5 settings
- Secondary = 1 case in 1 setting
- 16+ = 5 cases in 1 setting
- Pre-school = 3 cases in 3 settings
- Independent = 1 case in 1 setting
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.