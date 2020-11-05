Lincoln graduate to set sail on epic world record attempt

A University of Lincoln graduate will embark on a 3,000 mile journey in a rowing boat this Christmas as part of a huge charity event and world record attempt.

Georgie Leech studied Creative Advertising at Lincoln and developed a keen passion for rowing during her studies.

This has prompted her to take on a daunting challenge, rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean for the annual Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, which sees teams race from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean.

Georgie and her two teammates, Flo and Hannah, will set sail on December 12 and spend Christmas on the choppy waters, tackling sleep deprivation, isolation and possible extreme weather.

They will test their mental and physical endurance on this journey, as well as aiming to break two world records and raise a lot of money for two different charities.

The rowing team are looking to be the fastest and youngest all-girl team to complete the challenge, while also raising money for Women in Sport and Rowing Together for Healthy Minds.

Georgie said: “This will be the biggest sporting challenge we’ve ever faced. We have undergone extensive physical training, but nothing can prepare us mentally for potentially seeing nothing but each other and the ocean for days or weeks at a time.

“We’re planning to use our satellite phone to call our families on Christmas Day, and we’ll be packing a Terry’s chocolate orange each, which will be a treat after weeks of freeze-dried food!

“We’re also aiming to raise money for two charities close to our hearts – Women in Sport and Rowing Together for Healthy Minds (in partnership with the mental health charity Mind).

“Rowing can be hugely beneficial for both physical and mental health. It gets the endorphins pumping, which is particularly important currently with local and national lockdowns.

“There have been some setbacks due to COVID-19, but we feel very fortunate that we can still take part and hope our end goal will help us to power through to the finish line and set some new world records.”

You can follow the team’s progress in the run up to the race on Facebook and Instagram @atlanticantics2020 and on Twitter @atlanticantics .