What tier 3 lockdown means for Lincolnshire
No pubs or restaurants, but retail can reopen
Lincolnshire’s move into tier 3 lockdown means that hospitality venues must stay closed, but retail and gyms can reopen.
National coronavirus lockdown will come to an end on Wednesday, December 2, with restrictions of the tiered system coming into effect from midnight.
Lincolnshire is one of many areas in England to be moved into tier 3, which will be slightly different to the restrictions from before the second lockdown.
Retail will be allowed to reopen, as will hairdressers, gyms and places of worship.
Hospitality settings such as hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes must stay closed. They can continue to serve takeaways, click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery services, but cannot be open fully while in tier 3.
Indoor entertainment and tourist venues such as casinos, bingo halls, bowling alleys, cinemas and skating rinks must also stay shut.
As for outdoor entertainment, the likes of zoos, aquariums and theme parks, any indoor attractions within these venues must close.
Large outdoor shows such as live music or performances should not take place, unless they are drive-in events.
Organised outdoor sport can continue, but higher-risk contact activity isn’t recommended and there should be no public attendance if those sports are spectator events.
Leisure and sport facilities can also stay open, but aren’t allowed group exercise classes and should close saunas and steam rooms if they have them.
In terms of seeing people, tier 3 does not allow you to meet socially with someone you don’t live with in most outdoor settings, including private gardens.
You also must not socialise in a group of more than six people in places such as parks, beaches and heritage sites.
You are allowed to travel to venues that are open, but government guidance is to reduce the number of journeys you make unless they are essential.
As for travelling to other parts of the country, the government are advising you to avoid it where possible, but you can travel through other areas as part of a longer journey or for work, education, medical treatment and other exemptions.
There are also a long list of exemptions from the gatherings limits within all tiers, and they are:
- If you are part of a single household or someone’s support bubble
- If you work or provide voluntary charitable services, including in other people’s homes
- For childcare, education or training, so long as it is provided as part of a formal curriculum
- For supervised activities provided for children, including before and after school care, under 18s activity groups and children’s playgroups
- For formal support groups and parent and child groups of up to 15 people aged 5 or older
- To allow contact between birth parents and children in care, as well as siblings in care
- For arrangements where children do not live in the same household as both parents or guardians
- For birthing partners
- To attend a funeral, so long as no more than 30 people are present, or at a wake, so long as no more than 15 people are present
- For prospective adopting parents to meet children who may be placed with them
- To see someone who is terminally ill or on end of life care
- To attend a wedding or civil partnership, so long as no more than 15 people are present
- Providing emergency assistance
- Avoiding injury or illness, or to escape a risk of harm
- To move home
- To fulfil legal obligations (attending court or jury service)
- Providing care or assistance to someone vulnerable