Work starts on Lincoln’s biggest Greggs yet
Plans delayed due to pandemic
Work on a new Greggs store for Lincoln High Street has begun, with signage going up over the weekend.
The British bakery chain already has four branches in Lincoln, but will add a fifth on St Peter At Arches, opposite House of Fraser/
The vacant unit was the home of Edinburgh Woolen Mill before it suddenly closed in 2018.
The new Greggs was supposed to be open by summer, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the plans.
The new store will be the biggest Greggs in Lincoln, standing at 240sqm and spanning two floors.