12 more Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases this week

Twelve Lincolnshire schools have made contact with the county council over the past seven days because of a pupil or staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, December 11, Lincolnshire County Council said the current rate of infection in school age children in Lincolnshire is 164 cases per 100,000 over seven days.

It said that figure is much lower than the rate of 237 cases per 100,000 for all ages.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

The Lincolnshire schools with cases who made initial contact with the council over the last seven days (December 4 to 10) are as follows:

Swineshead St Mary’s Primary School, Boston

St Bernard’s School, Louth

Beacon Primary School, Skegness

Digby CE Primary School

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

Mareham Le Fen Primary School, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

Coleby Primary School

Donington Cowley Endowed Primary School, Spalding

Thurlby Community Primary Academy

Spalding Grammar School

Old Leake Primary and Nursery School

Meanwhile, it was announced this summer that schools in Lincolnshire are to receive around £8 million to help pupils catch up on learning they have missed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be for school leaders to decide how the funding is best used.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said on Thursday, December 10: “Since the start of term, there have been schools affected by the virus, but working with our public health team, they have taken the appropriate action to limit the potential spread of the disease.

“The major focus now is helping our young people catch-up on the learning they missed during the initial lockdown, and the government has made funding available to achieve this.”