Northern Lincolnshire missed out on first wave of COVID-19 vaccines

Northern Lincolnshire’s hospitals have missed out on another wave of COVID-19 vaccines, but the region will be part of the community roll-out next week, health bosses promised.

The initial wave of vaccinations included United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust among 50 sites able to store the jab, but Northern Lincolnshire and Goole (NLaG) facilities were not included – nor were they in a new list of 10 further hospitals issued on Thursday.

A spokesperson for NHS England confirmed that the trust did not have the capacity to store the vaccine safely.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -70℃ before being thawed out and can only be moved four times ahead of use.

However, they confirmed the community roll-out of vaccines, which is due to begin on Monday, December 14, will include GP-led primary care networks across Northern Lincolnshire.

“It’s not a case of being left out,” NLaG said, pushing that hospitals had to meet certain criteria.

“Plenty of hospitals have not been included. It was necessary that we picked those that could facilitate this vaccine at that particular moment.”

The initial community roll-out will start by targeting the over 80s, care home patients and health workers.

“In terms of getting the vaccine out, this is going to have a bigger impact,” the spokesperson added.

Details of where the vaccine will be administered are expected over the weekend.

Clinical commissioning groups will work with local authorities to deliver the vaccines.

The spokesperson added that those who are eligible will be contacted by the NHS so people did not need to contact health services themselves.

Earlier this week, Scunthorpe MP Holly Mumby-Croft called on Health Secretary to provide more clarity on vaccines.

She said: “I look forward to having my jab as soon as it’s my turn and will encourage everyone I love to do the same.

“Can my Right Honourable Friend provide further clarity on how those hubs are allocated, and can he reassure me and my constituents in Scunthorpe, who are currently in Tier 3, that we will receive the vaccine in the very near future?”

Matt Hancock promised better access to the vaccine was close, adding: “People in Scunthorpe and across the UK will be able to access this vaccine as fairly and safely as possible.”