New imaging machines at Lincolnshire hospitals make a difference

Some 500 patients have benefitted from two new multi-purpose imaging machines, which were installed at two Lincolnshire hospitals to help with the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and vascular disease.

The machines, which are part of a £1.2 million investment in the fluoroscopy suites, combine different types of x-rays and can show real-time moving images of what is happening within a patient’s body, such as the swallowing mechanism and blood flow.

The Ultimax-i multi-purpose C-arms from Canon Medical were installed at Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital.

The first system was installed in Boston at the end of March 2020, with the second system system up and running shortly afterwards.

For patients this has meant reduced waiting times at local appointments and therefore removing the need to travel to other hospitals.

Radiology Operations Manager at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Nigel Allen, said: “This is a really exciting project, we are extremely proud to have this new state of the art technology available for patients in our Trust.

“The team is able to undertake more complex procedures, with the specialised imaging equipment that has exceptional image quality enabling very accurate diagnosis. It also has the ability to support our vascular suites, reducing the possibility of any future delays for patients.

“They not only they provide us with much more detailed imaging, but we can also use them to diagnose and undertake some interventional procedures for cancer patients without major surgery.

“They can also perform diagnostic and interventional procedures in the blood vessels (angioplasty). The design of the machine gives us super flexibility and ultimate image quality.”

