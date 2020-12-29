422 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday
Another daily national record with 53,000 cases
There have been 422 new coronavirus cases and 12 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 342 new cases in Lincolnshire, 56 in North Lincolnshire and 24 in North East Lincolnshire. North Lincolnshire has now surpassed 6,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, 11 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported 12 new local hospital deaths on Tuesday, including 11 at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.
On Tuesday, national cases increased by 53,135 to 2,382,865 while deaths rose by 414 to 71,567, once again seen the highest daily case increase since the pandemic began.
In local news, six out of nine Lincolnshire districts have dropped down infection rate rankings after Christmas as national cases have spiked.
Lincoln and Boston were among the areas with the highest UK infection rates at the beginning of December, but are now out of the top 100 nationally.
“Decisive” national action is needed to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a “catastrophe” in the new year, a scientist advising the government has said.
Health workers are said to be “back in the eye of the storm” as coronavirus cases continue to rise according to NHS England’s chief executive Simon Stevens.
This comes as there are now more COVID patients in hospitals than there were in April. However, Nightingale hospitals are still empty.
Members of the armed forces are to give remote support to secondary schools and colleges in England setting up mass COVID testing as the new term starts.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to December 28 according to the government’s dashboard:
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, December 29
36,712 cases (up 422)
- 24,728 in Lincolnshire (up 342)
- 6,014 in North Lincolnshire (up 56)
- 5,970 in North East Lincolnshire (up 24)
1,399 deaths (up 12)
- 983 from Lincolnshire (up 11)
- 213 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 203 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 838 hospital deaths (up 12)
- 495 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up 11)
- 22 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 320 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)
2,382,865 UK cases, 71,567 deaths